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California Coast News

Human remains found near Santa Paula have been identified, but the cause of death is unknown

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:14 PM PDT
Santa Paula Police Department

The body is that of a man reported missing in Ventura County in April.

Authorities have identified human remains discovered in an isolated area near Santa Paula, but the cause of death is still unknown.

The body was found July 11 south of Cornell Drive, in the Santa Clara River bed. The remains were badly decomposed, but investigators had a lead. There was a missing persons report for a man known to frequent the Santa Paula area.

David Carrillo was last seen alive in April. An autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body is that of the missing 43-year-old man.

The cause of death still hasn’t been determined. Santa Paula Police detectives are looking for anyone who remembered seeing Carrillo in April.
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california coast newscal coast newssanta paulahuman remainssanta clara river
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco