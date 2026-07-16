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California Coast News

Authorities issue a warning about the potential for West Nile Virus in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 16, 2026 at 4:16 PM PDT
The invasive (Non-native) Aedes aegypti mosquitoes which are aggrestive biters during the day and night have been found in more than a dozen Ventura County communities since first being spotted in Simi Valley in 2020.
Ventura County Resource Management Agency
An Aedes aegypti mosquito

Three birds found in the county have tested positive for the virus, which means there may be mosquitoes carrying the disease locally.

There's a new sign that the potential for people to get West Nile Virus exists in Ventura County.

State Public Health officials confirm that a third bird found in the county has tested positive for the virus. The virus is carried by mosquitoes, but can be spread by infected birds. As the infected birds travel to different areas, they spread the virus when they are bitten by uninfected mosquitoes.

No human cases have been reported in Ventura County this year.

West Nile Virus doesn't impact most people bitten by infected mosquitoes. But it can cause flu-like symptoms and serious illness for older adults and people with immune deficiencies.

People are being urged to take steps to prevent their exposure to mosquitoes, such as eliminating standing water on their property and using insect repellent.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsmosquitoeswest nile virus
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco