Authorities issue a warning about the potential for West Nile Virus in Ventura County

There's a new sign that the potential for people to get West Nile Virus exists in Ventura County.

State Public Health officials confirm that a third bird found in the county has tested positive for the virus. The virus is carried by mosquitoes, but can be spread by infected birds. As the infected birds travel to different areas, they spread the virus when they are bitten by uninfected mosquitoes.

No human cases have been reported in Ventura County this year.

West Nile Virus doesn't impact most people bitten by infected mosquitoes. But it can cause flu-like symptoms and serious illness for older adults and people with immune deficiencies.

People are being urged to take steps to prevent their exposure to mosquitoes, such as eliminating standing water on their property and using insect repellent.