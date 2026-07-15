Two men sentenced for attack on an elderly Central Coast man

Two Central Coast men are now serving jail sentences for what prosecutors say was a brutal, unprovoked attack on an elderly homeless man sleeping in a park.

The attack occurred in March, in the gazebo at Arroyo Grande’s Elm Street Park. The victim awoke to find someone urinating on him. Prosecutors say Boaz Winslow Brigham and Malachy Damien Hayes then began punching and kicking the man. Brigham recorded the attack on his cell phone.

In video recovered from their cell phones, the men could be heard laughing. They also shared the video of the attack on social media.

Prosecutors say the man was left with a permanent brain injury.

Brigham pleaded guilty, and Hayes entered a no-contest plea to felony elder abuse charges, with enhancements to the criminal counts. They were sentenced to 364 days each in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, four years' probation, and a ban from using social media for four years.