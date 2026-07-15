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California Coast News

Santa Barbara 'repair cafe' event aims to reduce items headed for landfills

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:54 AM PDT
The Repair Cafe Santa Barbara event this weekend in Santa Barbara allows you to get free help from experts to fix broken items.
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The Repair Cafe Santa Barbara event this weekend in Santa Barbara allows you to get free help from experts to fix broken items.

The Community Environmental Council is hosting Repair Cafe Santa Barbara to fix household items before they end up in the trash.

A unique recycling event is happening this weekend in Santa Barbara. If you have a favorite item or two that’s broken, such as a lamp, toaster, or bicycle, you can get free help from experts to repair it.

The Community Environmental Council is holding its Repair Café Santa Barbara event on Saturday. The aim is to prevent fixable items from ending up in landfills.

You can bring up to two items to fix. It can be items like clothing, toys, furniture, or small appliances. A team of experts will be on hand to help you make repairs.

The Repair Café is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Community Environmental Council's Environmental Hub, at 1219 State Street.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsceccommunity environmental council
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco