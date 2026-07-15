Santa Barbara 'repair cafe' event aims to reduce items headed for landfills

A unique recycling event is happening this weekend in Santa Barbara. If you have a favorite item or two that’s broken, such as a lamp, toaster, or bicycle, you can get free help from experts to repair it.

The Community Environmental Council is holding its Repair Café Santa Barbara event on Saturday. The aim is to prevent fixable items from ending up in landfills.

You can bring up to two items to fix. It can be items like clothing, toys, furniture, or small appliances. A team of experts will be on hand to help you make repairs.

The Repair Café is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Community Environmental Council's Environmental Hub, at 1219 State Street.