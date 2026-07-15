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California Coast News

Power blackouts are possible as hot and windy conditions continue

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:47 AM PDT
An electrical substation and high-voltage power lines at sunset.
Steven Hummel
/
Southern California Edison

Warnings have been issued for parts of Santa Barbara County.

Utility companies are warning of potential public safety power outages to prevent power lines from starting wildfires during this week's heat wave.

Southern California Edison has notified more than 1,300 customers in southern Santa Barbara County that they could experience outages. The areas impacted include San Marcos Pass, the foothills north of Goleta, and the Gaviota Coast.

In northern Santa Barbara County, some PG&E customers have also been notified about possible public safety power outages. The areas include homes southeast of Solvang and a rural area south of Lompoc.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newspspspublic safety power shutoffs
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco