Power blackouts are possible as hot and windy conditions continue

Utility companies are warning of potential public safety power outages to prevent power lines from starting wildfires during this week's heat wave.

Southern California Edison has notified more than 1,300 customers in southern Santa Barbara County that they could experience outages. The areas impacted include San Marcos Pass, the foothills north of Goleta, and the Gaviota Coast.

In northern Santa Barbara County, some PG&E customers have also been notified about possible public safety power outages. The areas include homes southeast of Solvang and a rural area south of Lompoc.