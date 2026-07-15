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California Coast News

Barriers intended to prevent suicide attempts installed on a highway bridge in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:14 PM PDT
A project to install safety barriers on both sides of the Arroyo Simi Overhead Bridge on Highway 118 in Moorpark is now complete.
Caltrans
A project to install safety barriers on both sides of the Arroyo Simi Overhead Bridge on Highway 118 in Moorpark is now complete.

More than 20 people have taken their lives, or attempted to take their lives, at Moorpark's Arroyo Simi Bridge.

A project to install barriers to reduce suicide attempts on a Ventura County highway is complete.

Since 1994, there have been more than 20 suicides or suicide attempts off the Arroyo Simi Overhead Bridge, on Highway 118 in Moorpark.

Suicide prevention signs were installed on the overpass in 2018, but the community wanted more.

Working with public safety agencies and mental health professionals, Caltrans developed a plan to install safety barriers along both sides of the bridge. More than 6,400 linear feet of fencing was installed on the northbound and southbound sides of the 118.

The barriers are intended to serve as a physical deterrent for someone contemplating suicide.

Construction began in October of 2025 for the $550,000 project.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newshighway 118suicideMoorpark
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco