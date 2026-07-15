Barriers intended to prevent suicide attempts installed on a highway bridge in Ventura County

A project to install barriers to reduce suicide attempts on a Ventura County highway is complete.

Since 1994, there have been more than 20 suicides or suicide attempts off the Arroyo Simi Overhead Bridge, on Highway 118 in Moorpark.

Suicide prevention signs were installed on the overpass in 2018, but the community wanted more.

Working with public safety agencies and mental health professionals, Caltrans developed a plan to install safety barriers along both sides of the bridge. More than 6,400 linear feet of fencing was installed on the northbound and southbound sides of the 118.

The barriers are intended to serve as a physical deterrent for someone contemplating suicide.

Construction began in October of 2025 for the $550,000 project.