Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion, Ice Cube among the music headliners at the California Mid-State Fair

Country music stars Old Dominion and Lainey Wilson, and rapper Ice Cube are among the headliners at the California Mid-State Fair , which gets underway in Paso Robles this week.

The fair begins its 12-day run at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday and continues through July 26.

Brittany App / Mid-State Fair Flo Rida passes out roses to fans during his performance at the 2025 Mid-State Fair.

The main stage lineup includes Old Dominion Wednesday night, Ice Cube Thursday night, and Lainey Wilson Friday night.

The fair is known for bringing some of the biggest names in music to the region. Past performers include Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Garth Brooks.

The fair attracts more than 350,000 people to Paso Robles annually.