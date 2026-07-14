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Lainey Wilson, Old Dominion, Ice Cube among the music headliners at the California Mid-State Fair

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT
The 2026 Mid-State Fair runs 12 days, from July 15-26.
Brittany App
/
Mid-State Fair
The fair runs from July 15 to 26 in Paso Robles.

The 2026 Fair runs from July 15 to 26.

Country music stars Old Dominion and Lainey Wilson, and rapper Ice Cube are among the headliners at the California Mid-State Fair, which gets underway in Paso Robles this week.

The fair begins its 12-day run at the Paso Robles Event Center on Wednesday and continues through July 26.

Flo Rida passes out roses to fans during his performance at the 2025 Mid-State Fair.
Brittany App
/
Mid-State Fair
Flo Rida passes out roses to fans during his performance at the 2025 Mid-State Fair.

The main stage lineup includes Old Dominion Wednesday night, Ice Cube Thursday night, and Lainey Wilson Friday night.

The fair is known for bringing some of the biggest names in music to the region. Past performers include Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Garth Brooks.

The fair attracts more than 350,000 people to Paso Robles annually.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsPASO ROBLESmid-state fair
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco