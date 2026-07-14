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California Coast News

High heat elevates wildfire danger for parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2026 at 9:44 AM PDT
Luis Graterol
/
Unsplash

Potentially dangerous heat and elevated wildfire conditions are forecasted for parts of the tri-Counties for the next few days.

Many coastal, inland, and mountain areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are under an Extreme Heat Warning from now until Thursday night. Highs could range from 90 to 110 degrees.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for southern Santa Barbara County's mountains, with the potential for sundowner winds Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch also extends to the mountains of Ventura County.

The heat is the result of a strong high-pressure system centered to the northeast of California.

People seeking relief at Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo County beaches should also be aware of dangerous rip tide conditions through Wednesday night.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsextreme heatheatrip tides
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco