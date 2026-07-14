High heat elevates wildfire danger for parts of the Tri-Counties

Potentially dangerous heat and elevated wildfire conditions are forecasted for parts of the tri-Counties for the next few days.

Many coastal, inland, and mountain areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties are under an Extreme Heat Warning from now until Thursday night. Highs could range from 90 to 110 degrees.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for southern Santa Barbara County's mountains, with the potential for sundowner winds Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The watch also extends to the mountains of Ventura County.

The heat is the result of a strong high-pressure system centered to the northeast of California.