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California Coast News

Extreme heat in the forecast for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 13, 2026 at 9:41 AM PDT
A heatwave is due to start Wednesday and continue into the weekend
Immo Wegmann
/
Unsplash

Temperatures could reach 110 degrees in some inland. mountain areas.

It’s going to be hot in parts of the Tri-Counties Monday, but it could be sizzling Tuesday through Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for much of the region, with potentially dangerous conditions in some areas. Highs near the coast could range from 85 to 95, with inland valleys and mountains hitting 95 to 110.

Monsoonal moisture streaming into the area could make things even more uncomfortable. High pressure moving into Wyoming is dragging some of that moisture into our area, creating the chance of thunderstorms and showers, mainly in mountain areas.

Low pressure will start to bring cooling later this week.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsextreme heatHeat Wave
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco