Extreme heat in the forecast for the Tri-Counties

It’s going to be hot in parts of the Tri-Counties Monday, but it could be sizzling Tuesday through Thursday.

An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect for much of the region, with potentially dangerous conditions in some areas. Highs near the coast could range from 85 to 95, with inland valleys and mountains hitting 95 to 110.

Monsoonal moisture streaming into the area could make things even more uncomfortable. High pressure moving into Wyoming is dragging some of that moisture into our area, creating the chance of thunderstorms and showers, mainly in mountain areas.

Low pressure will start to bring cooling later this week.