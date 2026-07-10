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California Coast News

Harvard and Yale return Chumash human remains and cultural items to the tribe

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2026 at 1:14 PM PDT
Some of the Chumash cultural items from two East Coast museums arrive in the Santa Ynez Valley to be repatriated to the tribe.
Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians
Some of the Chumash cultural items from two East Coast museums arrive in the Santa Ynez Valley to be repatriated to the tribe.

The repatriation of the items was the result of years of talks.

Two East Coast museums have returned some Chumash human remains and cultural items in their collections to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The repatriation was the result of years of discussion.

The items were returned by Harvard's Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology and the Yale Peabody Museum.

Tribal officials say the return of the items is the result of several trips to the East Coast and years of talks with the museums. A federal law established a process for tribes to seek the repatriation of human remains and cultural artifacts from institutions that receive federal funding.
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cal coast newscal coast newschumashChumash TribeMuseum
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco