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California Coast News

Man enters guilty plea in Oxnard hate crime case

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:30 PM PDT

Prosecutors say Gerardo Rodrigo Vargas physically threatened the victim and used racial slurs in the incident outside of an Oxnard supermarket.

A Ventura County man pleaded guilty to a felony criminal charge in a hate crime case.

Prosecutors say in May, Gerardo Rodrigo Vargas confronted an African-American man outside of an Oxnard supermarket. Vargas threatened the man and used racial slurs.

A store employee intervened, keeping the confrontation from becoming physical. The incident was captured by a store surveillance camera. It was apparently a random incident because Vargas didn’t know the victim. He was arrested at the scene.

The Oxnard man pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation.

Prosecutors expect Vargas to be sentenced to a year in jail, two years of probation, and be required to go through a rehabilitation program.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newshate crimecity of oxnardhate crimes
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco