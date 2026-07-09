Man enters guilty plea in Oxnard hate crime case

A Ventura County man pleaded guilty to a felony criminal charge in a hate crime case.

Prosecutors say in May, Gerardo Rodrigo Vargas confronted an African-American man outside of an Oxnard supermarket. Vargas threatened the man and used racial slurs.

A store employee intervened, keeping the confrontation from becoming physical. The incident was captured by a store surveillance camera. It was apparently a random incident because Vargas didn’t know the victim. He was arrested at the scene.

The Oxnard man pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation.

Prosecutors expect Vargas to be sentenced to a year in jail, two years of probation, and be required to go through a rehabilitation program.