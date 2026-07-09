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California Coast News

Firefighters stop a wildfire burning near the Ventura/Los Angeles County border

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2026 at 4:51 PM PDT
Ventura and Los Angeles County firefighters using helicopters to battle a wildfire off of Highway 126, just east of Piru.
Ventura County Fire Department
Ventura and Los Angeles County firefighters using helicopters to battle a wildfire off of Highway 126, just east of Piru.

A wildfire in Ventura County, which at one point was thought to have the potential to grow to 500 acres, was stopped at just 30 acres.

The Grande Fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the hills near Highway 126 east of Piru.

More than 100 firefighters, aided by air tankers and helicopters, battled the fire. Because of the rugged terrain, it was difficult to get crews and equipment close to the fire.

The area is sparsely populated, but about 85 people received evacuation warnings. No structures were reported damaged.

By 4 p.m., the forward growth of the fire was stopped. Crews will be on the scene at least into Friday, working on full containment and mop-up work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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california coast newscal coast newswildfirehighway 126piru
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco