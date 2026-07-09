Confrontation with a trespassing suspect in Santa Paula leaves two police officers injured

Two police officers were injured in a confrontation with a trespassing suspect in Santa Paula.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Saticoy Street Wednesday afternoon in response to reports that a man was attempting to break onto someone's property. When they arrived, they say the man ignored orders to leave.

He resisted and attacked them, and at one point tried to grab one of their service weapons from a holster. With assistance from additional officers, Lucas Maricio was arrested.

The Santa Paula man is charged with battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and attempting to disarm a peace officer. He and one of the injured officers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.