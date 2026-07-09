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Confrontation with a trespassing suspect in Santa Paula leaves two police officers injured

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 9, 2026 at 3:31 PM PDT
Santa Paula Police Department

Investigators say the man fought with officers and tried to grab one of their firearms.

Two police officers were injured in a confrontation with a trespassing suspect in Santa Paula.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Saticoy Street Wednesday afternoon in response to reports that a man was attempting to break onto someone's property. When they arrived, they say the man ignored orders to leave.

He resisted and attacked them, and at one point tried to grab one of their service weapons from a holster. With assistance from additional officers, Lucas Maricio was arrested.

The Santa Paula man is charged with battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest, and attempting to disarm a peace officer. He and one of the injured officers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco