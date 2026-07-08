Longtime Santa Barbara civic leader dies

A woman who spent half a century in public service, and who became Santa Barbara’s first female mayor has died.

Sheila Longe served on the Santa Barbara Planning Commission, and two terms on the Santa Barbara City Council before becoming the city’s first female mayor in 1981. She served three terms as mayor.

Lodge was part of a movement which championed growth limits for the city in the 1980’s, blocking large scale commercial or residential developments.

She also pushed for design requirements for parts of the city which meant that new construction, or extensive remodels required the Mission-style design and construction elements the city is known for today.

Lodge was part of a power couple in Santa Barbara.For nearly 50 years, she was married to Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Joseph Lodge, who died in 2008.

Even after leaving elected office, Lodge remained active in civic life, serving on a number of community boards.She was involved in numerous historic preservation efforts.

Lodge was 97 years old.