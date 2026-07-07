Settlement reached in lawsuit over pollution concerns at a popular Santa Barbara beach

The Sierra Club has reached a settlement with three companies over concerns about polluted stormwater runoff flowing onto a popular South Coast beach.

The environmental group filed suit against MarBorg Industries, Lash Construction, and Kenny Construction over stormwater flowing from Santa Barbara’s east side into the ocean at East Beach. Sierra Club officials say three years of testing showed elevated levels of bacteria, and harmful pollutants like metals were ending up in the ocean.

In a joint statement, officials with the nonprofit and the three companies say they worked together to come up with a better stormwater management plan. It includes steps to reduce polluted runoff and increase water quality monitoring.