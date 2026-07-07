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California Coast News

Rocket carries 81 payloads into space from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2026 at 4:04 PM PDT
Part of the Transporter-17 ride share payload being deployed into orbit Tuesday morning.
SpaceX
Part of the Transporter-17 ride share payload being deployed into orbit Tuesday morning.

The Transporter 17 flight took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.

A rocket flight into space early Tuesday was a giant rideshare mission, carrying 81 separate payloads into orbit.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:12 a.m. Once the Transporter-17 mission reached orbit, 81 different payloads were deployed.

The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXfalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco