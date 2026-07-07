Rocket carries 81 payloads into space from the Central Coast
The Transporter 17 flight took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base early Tuesday morning.
A rocket flight into space early Tuesday was a giant rideshare mission, carrying 81 separate payloads into orbit.
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 12:12 a.m. Once the Transporter-17 mission reached orbit, 81 different payloads were deployed.
The reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.