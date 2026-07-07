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California Coast News

Firefighters get the upper hand on an 500+ acre wildfire in San Luis Obispo County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2026 at 6:08 PM PDT
A wildfire burned more than 500 acres of land and forced some evacuations in eastern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday.
ALERT Camera Network
A wildfire burned more than 500 acres of land and forced some evaucations in eastern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday.

The growth of the fire in the California Valley area was stopped less than three hours after the blaze started.

Firefighters have stopped the growth of a 500 acre plus wildfire in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.

What’s being called the Bear Fire started just after 3 Tuesday afternoon in the California Valley area. The blaze is just northwest of Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The fire forced a handful of evacuations in the sparsely populated area. Firefighters used air tankers and helicopters to help fight the blaze. One structure was reported damaged.

By 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

543 acres of land burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssan luis obispo countybrush fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco