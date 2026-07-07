Firefighters get the upper hand on an 500+ acre wildfire in San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters have stopped the growth of a 500 acre plus wildfire in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.

What’s being called the Bear Fire started just after 3 Tuesday afternoon in the California Valley area. The blaze is just northwest of Carrizo Plain National Monument.

The fire forced a handful of evacuations in the sparsely populated area. Firefighters used air tankers and helicopters to help fight the blaze. One structure was reported damaged.

By 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze.

543 acres of land burned.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.