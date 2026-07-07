Firefighters get the upper hand on an 500+ acre wildfire in San Luis Obispo County
The growth of the fire in the California Valley area was stopped less than three hours after the blaze started.
Firefighters have stopped the growth of a 500 acre plus wildfire in a remote area of San Luis Obispo County.
What’s being called the Bear Fire started just after 3 Tuesday afternoon in the California Valley area. The blaze is just northwest of Carrizo Plain National Monument.
The fire forced a handful of evacuations in the sparsely populated area. Firefighters used air tankers and helicopters to help fight the blaze. One structure was reported damaged.
By 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters stopped the forward progress of the blaze.
543 acres of land burned.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.