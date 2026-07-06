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California Coast News

Ventura County investigators break up an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 6, 2026 at 1:25 PM PDT
A stolen Lamborghini Aventador recovered by Ventura County Sheriff's detectives. They say it's worth around $450,000.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
A stolen Lamborghini Aventador was among the vehicles recovered by authorities.

Two were arrested, and $1.3 million in vehicles were recovered. The theft ring operated throughout Southern California.

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve broken up a vehicle theft ring that operated throughout Southern California and targeted luxury cars such as Porsches and Lamborghinis.

The investigation started in mid-May, when a 2026 Corvette Stingray was stolen from a Thousand Oaks dealership.

Investigators identified some suspects and, working with other agencies, discovered a much larger stolen-vehicle ring. The operation used altered vehicle identification numbers, fraudulent registrations, and phony license plates to conceal that the vehicles were stolen.

Search warrants served in North Hollywood and Los Angeles led to the recovery of eight stolen vehicles, including a $450,000 Lamborghini and two $240,000 Porsches. Two Los Angeles men were arrested on auto theft-related charges.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsauto thefts
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco