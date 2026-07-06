Ventura County investigators break up an auto theft ring targeting luxury vehicles

Ventura County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve broken up a vehicle theft ring that operated throughout Southern California and targeted luxury cars such as Porsches and Lamborghinis.

The investigation started in mid-May, when a 2026 Corvette Stingray was stolen from a Thousand Oaks dealership.

Investigators identified some suspects and, working with other agencies, discovered a much larger stolen-vehicle ring. The operation used altered vehicle identification numbers, fraudulent registrations, and phony license plates to conceal that the vehicles were stolen.

Search warrants served in North Hollywood and Los Angeles led to the recovery of eight stolen vehicles, including a $450,000 Lamborghini and two $240,000 Porsches. Two Los Angeles men were arrested on auto theft-related charges.