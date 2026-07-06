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California Coast News

Heat wave predicted for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 6, 2026 at 11:09 AM PDT
Luis Graterol
/
Unsplash

The mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties could have some of the hottest temperatures.

Temperatures in the Tri-Counties could be sizzling in some areas later this week.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures from 90 to around 100 are expected. Gusty midweek winds could also increase wildfire danger. However, at this point, there are no fire watches or warnings in effect.

Some cooling is expected by this weekend.
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cal coast newsextreme heatcalifornia coast newshot weather
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco