Heat wave predicted for the Tri-Counties

Temperatures in the Tri-Counties could be sizzling in some areas later this week.

A heat advisory will be in effect for the mountains of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Temperatures from 90 to around 100 are expected. Gusty midweek winds could also increase wildfire danger. However, at this point, there are no fire watches or warnings in effect.

Some cooling is expected by this weekend.