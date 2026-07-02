Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Ventura County hospital

A Thousand Oaks hospital was the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

A Simi Valley Police Officer was guarding an injured attempted murder suspects at the Los Robles Regional Center Thursday afternoon when he notice the man needed medical aid. During an assessment by medical personnel, there was some type of incident involving the 46-year-old man.

The officer opened fire. The man was wounded, but was treated by the hospital's medical staff, and is reported to be in stable conditon.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are handling the investigation into the incident.