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Investigation underway into officer-involved shooting in Ventura County hospital

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 2, 2026 at 7:14 PM PDT
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Incident involved attempted murder suspect hospitalized for stab wounds.

A Thousand Oaks hospital was the scene of an officer-involved shooting.

A Simi Valley Police Officer was guarding an injured attempted murder suspects at the Los Robles Regional Center Thursday afternoon when he notice the man needed medical aid. During an assessment by medical personnel, there was some type of incident involving the 46-year-old man.

The officer opened fire. The man was wounded, but was treated by the hospital's medical staff, and is reported to be in stable conditon.

Ventura County Sheriff's detectives are handling the investigation into the incident.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsofficer-involved shootingthousand oaksthousand oaks shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco