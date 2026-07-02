Man drowns while swimming in a Central Coast lake
The 20-year-old was from Santa Maria.
A Santa Maria man drowned Tuesday while swimming in a Central Coast lake.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies received a call about a man in distress at Lopez Lake. Witnesses say 20-year-old Nathan Martinez was swimming with friends when he disappeared underwater.
They flagged down a nearby boat. The occupants spotted the man, pulled him from the water, and performed CPR. Martinez died later at a hospital.