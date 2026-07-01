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California Coast News

New Central Coast garden celebrates the region's Chumash heritage

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2026 at 9:48 AM PDT
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden has added a new two acre Chumash Heritage Garden.
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden has added a new two acre Chumash Heritage Garden.

The Chumash Heritage Garden is a two acre addition to the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden.

A new garden on the Central Coast helps celebrate the region's Chumash heritage.

The Chumash Garden is an addition to the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden. It was created in collaboration with the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe and PG&E. In Chumash, the garden is known as yaktititʸu qspiłhimu, the Place of the Root People.

The garden honors Chumash culture and traditional uses of native plants. The two-acre garden features more than 40 native species selected for their significance to the Chumash people. Some signs identify the plants using both English and Chumash language names.

PG&E provided funding to help pay for the project, while hundreds of volunteers did much of the work creating it.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco