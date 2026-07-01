New Central Coast garden celebrates the region's Chumash heritage

A new garden on the Central Coast helps celebrate the region's Chumash heritage.

The Chumash Garden is an addition to the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden . It was created in collaboration with the yak titʸu titʸu yak tiłhini Northern Chumash Tribe and PG&E. In Chumash, the garden is known as yaktititʸu qspiłhimu, the Place of the Root People.

The garden honors Chumash culture and traditional uses of native plants. The two-acre garden features more than 40 native species selected for their significance to the Chumash people. Some signs identify the plants using both English and Chumash language names.

PG&E provided funding to help pay for the project, while hundreds of volunteers did much of the work creating it.