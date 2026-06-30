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California Coast News

Man sentenced to jail for death of protester in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2026 at 3:05 PM PDT
Paul Kessler died after being injured during a November, 2024 protest in Thousand Oaks.
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Paul Kessler died after being injured during a November 2023 protest in Thousand Oaks.

A Ventura County man has been sentenced to a year in jail for the death of a protester fatally injured during a demonstration in Thousand Oaks.

Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli demonstrators were holding conflicting rallies in November of 2023 on Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

Loay Alnaji was using a megaphone, and Paul Kessler was standing in front of him. Prosecutors say Alnaji hit Kessler in the head with the megaphone. The 69-year-old man fell to the ground and hit his head. Alnaji called 911. But Kessler died from his injuries.

Alnaji, who was a Moorpark College professor, was arrested following an investigation.

In May, he entered guilty pleas to felony involuntary manslaughter and felony battery causing serious injury charges.

Alnaji was sentenced to one year in the Ventura County Jail and two years of felony probation. Prosecutors had sought a state prison sentence for the Moorpark man.
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california coast newscal coast newsprotestthousand oaks
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco