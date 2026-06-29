Second teen found guilty in beating death of elderly man outside of Oxnard church

A teenager has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the beating death of a man outside a Ventura County church.

On June 5, 2025 Davy Pichel was found dead outside of St. Anthony’s Church in Oxnard, next to his wheelchair. The church’s surveillance video showed that the 66-year-old man had been attacked by two teenagers.

Oxnard Police detectives say not only did the 14-year-old boys beat Pichel, they left the scene and returned multiple times to continue the attack.

One of the teens pled guilty to first-degree murder and received the maximum base term of seven years in a youth facility.

The second teen was found guilty of first-degree murder following what’s known as a contested jurisdictional hearing. He’s also expected to receive a base sentence of seven years in a youth facility. The now 16-year-old boy will be sentenced next month.