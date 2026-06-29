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California Coast News

One dead, five injured as car rolls through shopping center sidewalk and into Simi Valley restaurant

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 29, 2026 at 8:47 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Incident happened Monday afternoon at a shopping center at Madera and Tierra Rejada Roads.

A car plunged over a curb and into a Simi Valley restaurant, killing one person and injuring five others.

The crash happened at around 2:30 Monday afternoon in a shopping center at the intersection of Madera and Tierra Rejada Roads. Simi Valley Police say a Tesla was being driven through the parking lot when it went over a curb onto a sidewalk, rolled through an outdoor dining area, and crashed into the restaurant.

Six pedestrians were hit by the vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the incident.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newssimi valley crashfatal crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco