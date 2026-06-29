One dead, five injured as car rolls through shopping center sidewalk and into Simi Valley restaurant

A car plunged over a curb and into a Simi Valley restaurant, killing one person and injuring five others.

The crash happened at around 2:30 Monday afternoon in a shopping center at the intersection of Madera and Tierra Rejada Roads. Simi Valley Police say a Tesla was being driven through the parking lot when it went over a curb onto a sidewalk, rolled through an outdoor dining area, and crashed into the restaurant.

Six pedestrians were hit by the vehicle. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

The driver was taken to a hospital. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the incident.