Grand Jury finds invasive plant species adding to wildfire threat in parts of Ventura County

There’s a non-native species of plant found in parts of the Tri-Counties that can create extreme wildfire danger by choking out native species. The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury says Arundo poses a major problem in the county and that more needs to be done to tackle it.

The bamboo-like plant can grow up to 30 feet high by as much as four inches a day.

A new report says a grand jury called a decade ago for action, but that little has happened. It says the infestations have created higher wildfire risks in some areas.

The Grand Jury notes that while some government agencies and nonprofit groups are involved in eradication efforts, there is no overall coordinated plan.

It’s calling for the county to develop a long-term program to address the problem and for Ventura County Supervisors to allocate funding for Arundo removal efforts.