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California Coast News

Grand Jury finds invasive plant species adding to wildfire threat in parts of Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 29, 2026 at 2:11 PM PDT
An Arundo infestiation in the Conejo Creek area near Leisure Village in Camarillo.
Ventura County Civil Grand Jury
An Arundo infestiation in the Conejo Creek area near Leisure Village in Camarillo.

New report says the County needs to develop a comprehensive Arundo removal program.

There’s a non-native species of plant found in parts of the Tri-Counties that can create extreme wildfire danger by choking out native species. The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury says Arundo poses a major problem in the county and that more needs to be done to tackle it.

The bamboo-like plant can grow up to 30 feet high by as much as four inches a day.

A new report says a grand jury called a decade ago for action, but that little has happened. It says the infestations have created higher wildfire risks in some areas.

The Grand Jury notes that while some government agencies and nonprofit groups are involved in eradication efforts, there is no overall coordinated plan.

It’s calling for the county to develop a long-term program to address the problem and for Ventura County Supervisors to allocate funding for Arundo removal efforts.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsinvasive speciesarundogrand jury
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco