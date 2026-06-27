Plane crashes in Ventura County

A light plane crashed in Ventura County, but its pilot escaped with minor injuries.

The plane went down at around 1 p.m. Saturday, in the Santa Clara River bed just northeast of Santa Paula Airport. It's unknown if it was taking off, or landing.

The plane was largely intact, and there was no fire. Because of the remote location, a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter lifted the pilot out of the area to an ambulance for medical treatment. There was no one else on board the single engine plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into what led to the crash.