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California Coast News

Plane crashes in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM PDT
A light plane crash in the Santa Clara River bed just northeast of Santa Paula Saturday afternoon.
Ventura County Fire Department
A light plane crash in the Santa Clara River bed just northeast of Santa Paula Saturday afternoon.

Pilot walks away from plane's crash landing near Santa Paula with minor injuries

A light plane crashed in Ventura County, but its pilot escaped with minor injuries.

The plane went down at around 1 p.m. Saturday, in the Santa Clara River bed just northeast of Santa Paula Airport. It's unknown if it was taking off, or landing.

The plane was largely intact, and there was no fire. Because of the remote location, a Ventura County Air Unit helicopter lifted the pilot out of the area to an ambulance for medical treatment. There was no one else on board the single engine plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into what led to the crash.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsplane crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco