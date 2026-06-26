Warning issued about health care fraud targeting patients, families in the Tri-Counties

A Ventura County health organization says that some of its patients and their families have fallen victim to a financial scam.

It starts when someone claiming to represent a hospital contacts a patient and demands immediate payment for medical services or other healthcare-related expenses. The caller expresses urgency in an attempt to get patients to make a payment without questioning the demand.

The health agency reviewed its systems to ensure there wasn’t a patient data breach, and confirmed there were no signs of unauthorized access to its systems.

Officials say hospital staff will never request payment through unsolicited phone calls. They recommend that if you get a demand for payment of this type, hang up and call the medical provider directly.