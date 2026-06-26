One dead, 14 injured in head-on bus crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

A wrong-way driver slammed into a bus on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County early Friday, leaving one person dead and 14 others injured.

CHP investigators say the driver was headed northbound on the southbound 101 near Los Alamos around 3 a.m. when their vehicle hit the bus. Both vehicles burst into flames, but the bus's passengers escaped safely. They were taken to hospitals for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the vehicle that hit the bus was killed.

The bus was operated by the Chumash Casino and was carrying 14 of the casino's employees at the time.

The crash closed the southbound 101 for hours. It also triggered a small brush fire, which was quickly contained. CHP investigators haven't yet released the name of the wrong-way driver, but are looking into what led to the collision.