New report calls for more enforcement of fireworks use by the public in Ventura County

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, a new grand jury report says Ventura County and its cities should be doing more to regulate the public use of legal and illegal fireworks.

The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury is calling for the county and cities that don’t have host liability ordinances to create them. The ordinances could be used to help discourage the use of home fireworks.

Ventura, Oxnard, and Fillmore have host liability ordinances, but other cities in the county don’t.

The grand jury also says there needs to be more coordination among public safety agencies over fireworks enforcement.

Public use of fireworks is illegal in Ventura County except in the City of Fillmore. So-called “safe and sane” fireworks can be purchased there, but they must be used within the city limits.