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California Coast News

New report calls for more enforcement of fireworks use by the public in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 25, 2026 at 2:05 PM PDT
Oxnard Police say they made a major illegal fireworks seizure.
Oxnard Police
Illegal fireworks seized by Oxnard Police.

The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury says additional laws are needed, and public safety agencies need to improve enforcement coordination.

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, a new grand jury report says Ventura County and its cities should be doing more to regulate the public use of legal and illegal fireworks.

The Ventura County Civil Grand Jury is calling for the county and cities that don’t have host liability ordinances to create them. The ordinances could be used to help discourage the use of home fireworks.

Ventura, Oxnard, and Fillmore have host liability ordinances, but other cities in the county don’t.

The grand jury also says there needs to be more coordination among public safety agencies over fireworks enforcement.

Public use of fireworks is illegal in Ventura County except in the City of Fillmore. So-called “safe and sane” fireworks can be purchased there, but they must be used within the city limits.
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california coast newscal coast newsillegal fireworksfireworks
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco