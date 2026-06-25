Central Coast airport is abuzz with a new project providing a home for bees

There’s a big buzz about a sweet new partnership at a Central Coast airport.

The SLO County Airport is now hosting an apiary in collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s beekeeping program. The hives are located on a portion of airport land that’s undevelopable.

Airport officials say it’s a great way for the facility to be environmentally conscious, while supporting education.

While students are getting some hands-on experience, airport visitors can actually get a taste of their efforts. The locally produced honey is now being sold in the SLO County Airport’s terminal.