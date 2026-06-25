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California Coast News

Central Coast airport is abuzz with a new project providing a home for bees

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:40 PM PDT
Bianca Ackerman
/
Unsplash

SLO County Airport has opened up a remote, undeveloped area of its facility to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo apiary.

There’s a big buzz about a sweet new partnership at a Central Coast airport.

The SLO County Airport is now hosting an apiary in collaboration with Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s beekeeping program. The hives are located on a portion of airport land that’s undevelopable.

Airport officials say it’s a great way for the facility to be environmentally conscious, while supporting education.

While students are getting some hands-on experience, airport visitors can actually get a taste of their efforts. The locally produced honey is now being sold in the SLO County Airport’s terminal.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsbeescal polycal poly slo
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco