Ventura County Library launches a clean air shelter for people with respiratory issues

A Ventura County library is now doing double duty as the county’s first clean air shelter.

The $400,000 project upgraded the ventilation system of Port Hueneme’s Ray D. Prueter Library so it can serve as an emergency haven for people suffering from respiratory issues during wildfires.

The Ventura County Library system spent $200,000 for a needed upgrade to the system. The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District contributed the remaining funds to allow the project to include a higher-level air ventilation system to filter out smoke particulates during wildfires.