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California Coast News

Ventura County Library launches a clean air shelter for people with respiratory issues

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:21 PM PDT
Smoke from the Sandy Fire billows from a rugged hillside near Simi Valley on May 18, 2026.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
The Sandy Fire burning on the southeastern side of Simi Valley May 18.

The Port Hueneme Library has a new air filtration system that will provide shelter for people with respiratory issues during major wildfires.

A Ventura County library is now doing double duty as the county’s first clean air shelter.

The $400,000 project upgraded the ventilation system of Port Hueneme’s Ray D. Prueter Library so it can serve as an emergency haven for people suffering from respiratory issues during wildfires.

The Ventura County Library system spent $200,000 for a needed upgrade to the system. The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District contributed the remaining funds to allow the project to include a higher-level air ventilation system to filter out smoke particulates during wildfires.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsair qualityair pollutionwildfires
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco