Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties report strong years for agricultural production

Last year was productive for the agricultural industry in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, according to a just-released crop report.

Ventura County reported the gross value of agriculture in 2025 was $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2024. Santa Barbara County showed a bigger increase, valued at $2.2 billion, a jump of 11.5% from the previous year.

Strawberries remain the top crop in both counties. Santa Barbara County had a 9% hike in value.

A higher market price for head lettuce led to a 51% increase in value in Santa Barbara County. But livestock was down 27%.

In Ventura County, fruit crops were up overall, while vegetables were down. The county’s lemon industry also took off. It increased by 54% in value.

The county is now second among the state’s counties in lemon production.