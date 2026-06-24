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California Coast News

Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties report strong years for agricultural production

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM PDT
Massimiliano Martini
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Strawberries remain the top crop in both counties, with a combined production value of $1.7 billion in 2025.

Last year was productive for the agricultural industry in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties, according to a just-released crop report.

Ventura County reported the gross value of agriculture in 2025 was $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2024. Santa Barbara County showed a bigger increase, valued at $2.2 billion, a jump of 11.5% from the previous year.

Strawberries remain the top crop in both counties. Santa Barbara County had a 9% hike in value.

A higher market price for head lettuce led to a 51% increase in value in Santa Barbara County. But livestock was down 27%.

In Ventura County, fruit crops were up overall, while vegetables were down. The county’s lemon industry also took off. It increased by 54% in value.

The county is now second among the state’s counties in lemon production.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsstrawberriesagricultural cropsventura county agricultural report
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco