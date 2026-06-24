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California Coast News

New report says Santa Barbara County needs to beef up emergency preparedness efforts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:29 PM PDT
Disaster cleanup crews stand on the roof of a partially collapsed house. Uprooted trees and large embankments of mud surround the dwelling.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the homes destroyed by the January 9, 2018, debris flow in Montecito.

A Santa Barbara County grand jury says the county lacks the necessary staff to be ready for disasters.

Its report contends that the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management is understaffed. The office currently has six positions, but the report says the agency needs 12 full-time employees.

According to the report, Santa Barbara County is in the top one percent for overall disaster risk among 311 counties nationwide. Since 2014, 40 major emergencies from wildfires to oil spills have occurred.

The grand jury also says the emergency management office must expand a training program for disaster relief workers.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsemergency preparednesssanta barbara county office of emergency managementsanta barbara county grand jury
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco