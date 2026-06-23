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Man arrested after he barricades himself in a Ventura hotel room and sets it on fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 23, 2026 at 2:03 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

No one was hurt in the incident, but the man is facing arson and other charges.

A Ventura man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a motel room and then set it on fire.

Ventura Police were conducting a welfare check of a man at a Ventura motel when they saw smoke coming from a room.

The room's door was barricaded, leading police and firefighters to force it open. The man in the room resisted rescue efforts until he was taken into custody. After putting out the fire, firefighters determined it had been intentionally set.

The man, David Recalde, was charged with arson, obstruction of firefighters, and a parole violation.
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california coast newscal coast newsarsonarson fire
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco