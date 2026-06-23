Man arrested after he barricades himself in a Ventura hotel room and sets it on fire

A Ventura man was arrested after he barricaded himself in a motel room and then set it on fire.

Ventura Police were conducting a welfare check of a man at a Ventura motel when they saw smoke coming from a room.

The room's door was barricaded, leading police and firefighters to force it open. The man in the room resisted rescue efforts until he was taken into custody. After putting out the fire, firefighters determined it had been intentionally set.

The man, David Recalde, was charged with arson, obstruction of firefighters, and a parole violation.