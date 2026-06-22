Dustup over leaf blowers in Santa Barbara

A new grand jury report says an ordinance intended to limit noise and air pollution from gas leaf blowers in Santa Barbara is full of hot air.

Santa Barbara voters passed a ballot measure banning the use of the gas blowers in the city nearly three decades ago. Electric blowers are also subject to limitations.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury reports that the city has failed to address the use of the blowers adequately. It asserts that the city has even used gas blowers, despite the voter-passed mandate.

The report recommends that the city council direct city staff to implement the code. It also says the city should create a short-term task force to address violations of the ban and to establish a visible enforcement presence.