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California Coast News

Dustup over leaf blowers in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 22, 2026 at 1:44 PM PDT
Callum Hill
/
Unsplash

Santa Barbaa County Grand Jury says the city is failing to enforce leaf blower regulations.

A new grand jury report says an ordinance intended to limit noise and air pollution from gas leaf blowers in Santa Barbara is full of hot air.

Santa Barbara voters passed a ballot measure banning the use of the gas blowers in the city nearly three decades ago. Electric blowers are also subject to limitations.

The Santa Barbara County Grand Jury reports that the city has failed to address the use of the blowers adequately. It asserts that the city has even used gas blowers, despite the voter-passed mandate.

The report recommends that the city council direct city staff to implement the code. It also says the city should create a short-term task force to address violations of the ban and to establish a visible enforcement presence.
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cal coast newsgrand jurycalifornia coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco