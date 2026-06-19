One of the Channel Islands which was hit by a huge wildfire will partially reopen to the public

One of the Channel Islands that had a huge,18,000 acre wildfire will reopen to the public for limited use in time for the Fourth of July weekend.

Santa Rosa Island was hit by an inferno which charred more than a third of the island. The blaze started May 15, and took nearly three weeks to fully contain.

"Wildland fire is not a frequently occurring occasion on the islands, but this is the largest in Channel Islands history," said Ethan McKinley, Superintendent of Channel Islands National Park.

He said Santa Rosa Island will reopen for day use July 1, but will remain closed for camping indefinitely.

Lance Orozco / KCLU News The Santa Rosa Island Fire burned 18,379 acres over 20 days. It charred more than a third of the 53,000 acre fire.

"First in my mind is public safety, with shifting landscapes, and erosion, and fallen trees," said McKinley. "We want to keep people safe, and out of harm's way. We also want to make sure that they're not in the way of the land's recovery, and not creating new damage to this vulnerable landscape."

Crews are working to stabilize burned hillsides, especially around campsites. Preliminary assessments are that it may take several years for the island to recover from the blaze.

Coast Guard officials told KCLU News that a flare from a stranded boater started the fire, but the cause is still officially listed as under investigation.