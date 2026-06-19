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California Coast News

Detectives investigating man they say was online sexual predator who targeted teens

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:43 AM PDT
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They say the Santa Maria man used social media to contact teens throughout the Tri-Counties, as well as around the state and country.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding minors who might have been sexually exploited by a man online.

Investigators say Edward Alessandro Zarate of Santa Maria used social media outlets like Snapchat to contact teens. They say the 20-year-old man initially portrayed himself as being a teenager. Detectives assert he would then convince his victims to continue communicating via texts, sharing sexually explicit materials.

During the conversations, he would eventually disclose his true age, and identity.

The investigation showed Zarate was in touch with teens throughout the region, including Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, and Oxnard, as well as with minors around the state and across the country.

Detectives say Zarate met up with at least two teens, and engaged in sexual behavior. They think there are additional survivors who have not yet been identified.
He’s been arrested on multiple felony charges.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco