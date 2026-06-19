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California Coast News

Bullying issue in schools targeted by Santa Barbara County Grand Jury

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2026 at 11:12 AM PDT
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Grand Jury report suggests new steps to tackle issue, like increasing the monitoring of students and adding more school counselors.

It’s been a chronic problem in schools for decades: Bullying is an issue that can be difficult to address.

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report is making new recommendations to the county’s schools on how to address the issue.

Suggested steps include beefing up staff in areas where students gather before, during, and after school. The Grand Jury report calls for adding surveillance cameras in those areas.

Other recommendations include adding more school counselors and setting up outreach programs to help parents deal with their kids who are involved in bullying.

The Grand Jury notes research shows punishment alone often isn’t a deterrent. The report says changing the behaviors means addressing the underlying issues behind the bullying.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco