Bullying issue in schools targeted by Santa Barbara County Grand Jury

It’s been a chronic problem in schools for decades: Bullying is an issue that can be difficult to address.

A new Santa Barbara County Grand Jury report is making new recommendations to the county’s schools on how to address the issue.

Suggested steps include beefing up staff in areas where students gather before, during, and after school. The Grand Jury report calls for adding surveillance cameras in those areas.

Other recommendations include adding more school counselors and setting up outreach programs to help parents deal with their kids who are involved in bullying.

The Grand Jury notes research shows punishment alone often isn’t a deterrent. The report says changing the behaviors means addressing the underlying issues behind the bullying.