Wanted man rams police vehicle and is then wounded in officer-involved shooting in Oxnard

An effort to catch a man wanted on a felony warrant led to an officer-involved shooting in Oxnard on Wednesday.

An officer with Oxnard Police observed the man’s car near Magnolia and C Streets early Wednesday. The driver committed a possible traffic violation, and the officer attempted to stop him.

The driver fled and was involved in a head-on collision with a police vehicle a few blocks away. He then fled on foot. The officer caught up with him, and there was a struggle. The man was then shot. The unidentified man is in stable condition at a hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police say they will release body cam video of the incident.