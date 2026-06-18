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California Coast News

Wanted man rams police vehicle and is then wounded in officer-involved shooting in Oxnard

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:10 PM PDT
A police car drives along a city street.
Oxnard Police Department

Police say the man is in stable condition at a hospital. An officer was also injured in the incident.

An effort to catch a man wanted on a felony warrant led to an officer-involved shooting in Oxnard on Wednesday.

An officer with Oxnard Police observed the man’s car near Magnolia and C Streets early Wednesday. The driver committed a possible traffic violation, and the officer attempted to stop him.

The driver fled and was involved in a head-on collision with a police vehicle a few blocks away. He then fled on foot. The officer caught up with him, and there was a struggle. The man was then shot. The unidentified man is in stable condition at a hospital.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police say they will release body cam video of the incident.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoxnard policeofficer-involved shooting
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco