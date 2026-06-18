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California Coast News

Oxnard will ask voters to renew a half-cent sales tax for public safety and other community services

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:15 PM PDT
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The tax is set to expire in 2029. City officials say without the revenue, some essential services could be threatened.

A South Coast city is asking residents to renew a special sales tax, which helps pay for public safety, street repairs, senior services, and other community programs.

Measure O is a half-cent sales tax in the city of Oxnard. Voters approved it by a 65% margin in 2008. It’s set to expire in 2029. This week, the Oxnard City Council voted to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to keep it in place.

City officials say without the roughly $20 million a year generated by the tax, essential services like police and fire protection could be jeopardized.

The measure calls for the half-cent tax to remain in place indefinitely, unless it’s repealed by voters. If passed, Oxnard’s sales tax would remain at the current rate of 9.25%.
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california coast newscal coast newstaxpublic safetycity of oxnard
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco