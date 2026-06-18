Oxnard will ask voters to renew a half-cent sales tax for public safety and other community services

A South Coast city is asking residents to renew a special sales tax, which helps pay for public safety, street repairs, senior services, and other community programs.

Measure O is a half-cent sales tax in the city of Oxnard. Voters approved it by a 65% margin in 2008. It’s set to expire in 2029. This week, the Oxnard City Council voted to put a measure on the November ballot asking voters to keep it in place.

City officials say without the roughly $20 million a year generated by the tax, essential services like police and fire protection could be jeopardized.

The measure calls for the half-cent tax to remain in place indefinitely, unless it’s repealed by voters. If passed, Oxnard’s sales tax would remain at the current rate of 9.25%.