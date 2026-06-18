Man arrested after people assaulted in Ventura County department store

Investigators say a man randomly assaulted people in a Simi Valley retail store.

Rejean Tabor entered the Target on Tierra Rejada Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday and choked a woman standing in a checkout line. A store security officer and some bystanders intervened.

The Simi Valley man then began attacking bystanders who were trying to help the woman.

Store employees started evacuating the store. Simi Valley Police officers found Tabor in the store’s grocery area, where he was arrested without incident. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she’s reported to be in stable condition. Several customers suffered minor injuries.

Tabor is facing attempted murder, battery, and other charges.