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California Coast News

Man arrested after people assaulted in Ventura County department store

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2026 at 1:12 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Simi Valley Police say the man randomly choked a woman in the store, and then attacked people who tried to intervene.

Investigators say a man randomly assaulted people in a Simi Valley retail store.

Rejean Tabor entered the Target on Tierra Rejada Road around 6 p.m. Wednesday and choked a woman standing in a checkout line. A store security officer and some bystanders intervened.

The Simi Valley man then began attacking bystanders who were trying to help the woman.

Store employees started evacuating the store. Simi Valley Police officers found Tabor in the store’s grocery area, where he was arrested without incident. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she’s reported to be in stable condition. Several customers suffered minor injuries.

Tabor is facing attempted murder, battery, and other charges.
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california coast newscal coast newssimi valleysimi valley police
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco