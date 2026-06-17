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Oxnard man is facing murder charges for a crash that killed two bicyclists in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 17, 2026 at 4:12 PM PDT
Authorities trying to figure out what led to fatal traffic collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County.
CHP

Gabriel Esquivel also has a previous DUI arrest.

A suspected DUI driver has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for a collision that left two bicyclists dead and a third seriously injured in Ventura County.

CHP officers say Gabriel Esquivel was driving a pickup truck northbound on the PCH near Solimar Beach when he veered into a dedicated bike lane and hit three cyclists.

Kellie Standish died at the scene, and William Tucker died at a hospital. The third cyclist suffered major injuries.

Officers arrested Esquivel after a DUI investigation at the scene.

Ventura County prosecutors say he’s facing a murder charge because of a previous DUI arrest last December. That case is still pending. The 24-year-old Oxnard man’s arraignment was continued to next week, and he hasn’t yet entered a plea to the charges.
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Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco