Oxnard man is facing murder charges for a crash that killed two bicyclists in Ventura County

A suspected DUI driver has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for a collision that left two bicyclists dead and a third seriously injured in Ventura County.

CHP officers say Gabriel Esquivel was driving a pickup truck northbound on the PCH near Solimar Beach when he veered into a dedicated bike lane and hit three cyclists.

Kellie Standish died at the scene, and William Tucker died at a hospital. The third cyclist suffered major injuries.

Officers arrested Esquivel after a DUI investigation at the scene.

Ventura County prosecutors say he’s facing a murder charge because of a previous DUI arrest last December. That case is still pending. The 24-year-old Oxnard man’s arraignment was continued to next week, and he hasn’t yet entered a plea to the charges.