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Ventura County man sentenced for a high-speed car crash that left two people dead

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:25 PM PDT
Tim Hufner
/
Unsplash

Sharbel Touma was driving in excess of 100 miles an hour at the time of the crash.

An Oxnard man who was driving at more than 100 miles an hour has been sentenced to prison for a car crash that killed two people.

Sharbel Touma was speeding westbound on West Fifth Street in Oxnard when he crashed into another westbound car attempting to make a U-turn. Samuel Castro and Annette Gomez died from injuries suffered in the February 2023 collision.

Touma pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter. The Oxnard man received a three-year, four-month state prison sentence.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsoxnard crashcity of oxnard
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco