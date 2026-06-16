Ventura County man sentenced for a high-speed car crash that left two people dead

An Oxnard man who was driving at more than 100 miles an hour has been sentenced to prison for a car crash that killed two people.

Sharbel Touma was speeding westbound on West Fifth Street in Oxnard when he crashed into another westbound car attempting to make a U-turn. Samuel Castro and Annette Gomez died from injuries suffered in the February 2023 collision.

Touma pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter. The Oxnard man received a three-year, four-month state prison sentence.