Ventura County man sentenced for a high-speed car crash that left two people dead
Sharbel Touma was driving in excess of 100 miles an hour at the time of the crash.
An Oxnard man who was driving at more than 100 miles an hour has been sentenced to prison for a car crash that killed two people.
Sharbel Touma was speeding westbound on West Fifth Street in Oxnard when he crashed into another westbound car attempting to make a U-turn. Samuel Castro and Annette Gomez died from injuries suffered in the February 2023 collision.
Touma pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter. The Oxnard man received a three-year, four-month state prison sentence.