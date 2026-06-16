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Santa Barbara County grand jury calls for more effort to protect schools against mass shootings

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2026 at 2:29 PM PDT
Kimberly Farmer

Suggestions include adding more law enforcement officers to schools.

A new grand jury report applauds the efforts of Santa Barbara County’s schools to prepare for the potential for mass shootings, but recommends additional steps.

The Santa Barbara County grand jury is calling for all middle, junior, and high schools to have school resource officers, who are sworn police officers or sheriff’s deputies. The panel says schools need to tighten access by requiring visitors to have a government-issued ID and to obtain a visitor's pass before accessing campus.

The recommendations also include opening school wellness centers, which can help students struggling with bullying and mental health issues.

The panel also recommends that all school administrators be required to attend the school safety symposiums hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsschool lockdownsanta barbara county grand jury
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco