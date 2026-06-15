More rocket launches are set for the Central Coast this week

It’s a busy week for rocket launches from the Central Coast.

SpaceX conducted the first of three launches this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday morning. The 8:34 a.m. launch carried 24 communications satellites into orbit.

On Thursday, SpaceX plans to launch military satellites into orbit for the federal government. While the launch is public knowledge, what the rockets will be carrying is a secret. The mission is set to lift off at 1:54 a.m. The booster rocket is set to land back at the base, so it could create early-morning sonic booms.

A third flight is planned for Saturday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 24 additional Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch window starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. Saturday.