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California Coast News

More rocket launches are set for the Central Coast this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 15, 2026 at 1:48 PM PDT
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Monday morning.

The first occurred on Monday. More launches are also planned for Thursday and Saturday, which could create early-morning sonic booms.

It’s a busy week for rocket launches from the Central Coast.

SpaceX conducted the first of three launches this week from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday morning. The 8:34 a.m. launch carried 24 communications satellites into orbit.

On Thursday, SpaceX plans to launch military satellites into orbit for the federal government. While the launch is public knowledge, what the rockets will be carrying is a secret. The mission is set to lift off at 1:54 a.m. The booster rocket is set to land back at the base, so it could create early-morning sonic booms.

A third flight is planned for Saturday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket will carry 24 additional Starlink satellites into orbit. The launch window starts at 7 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. Saturday.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceXrocket launchspy satellitefalcon 9
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco