Coastal flooding, dangerous surf conditions possible on the Central and South Coast into mid-week

A warning about potentially hazardous beach conditions on the Central and South Coasts has been extended into Wednesday.

Coastal flooding is possible due to high astronomical tides for some Ventura and Santa Barbara County beaches.

Waves three to six feet high are possible on south-facing beaches.

The Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service urges people to stay out of the water due to hazardous rip tides or to swim near occupied lifeguard towers. People are also being urged to stay off rocky areas due to rogue waves, which can sweep people out to sea.

The warning is expected to remain in place into late Wednesday night.