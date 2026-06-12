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California Coast News

Pickup driver hits bicyclists in Ventura County, killing two and injuring another

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2026 at 2:07 PM PDT
Yellow police tape stretches across a crime scene. Wording on the tape reads 'Police. Do Not Cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

CHP officers arrested the driver on a DUI charge.

Two bicyclists are dead, and a third was injured after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Ventura County.

The cyclists were headed northbound on the Pacific Coast Highway near Solimar Beach Road, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s about five miles northwest of downtown Ventura.

CHP investigators say the driver of a northbound pickup truck veered into the dedicated bike lane and hit the three cyclists from behind. The driver then hit a nearby guardrail.

One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second died at a hospital. A third cyclist is being treated for moderate injuries.

Their names haven’t yet been released.

Officers determined that the driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Oxnard, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet.
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california coast newscal coast newsCHPPCHbicyclistsDUI
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco