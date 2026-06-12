Pickup driver hits bicyclists in Ventura County, killing two and injuring another

Two bicyclists are dead, and a third was injured after they were hit by a suspected drunk driver in Ventura County.

The cyclists were headed northbound on the Pacific Coast Highway near Solimar Beach Road, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday. It’s about five miles northwest of downtown Ventura.

CHP investigators say the driver of a northbound pickup truck veered into the dedicated bike lane and hit the three cyclists from behind. The driver then hit a nearby guardrail.

One of the cyclists was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second died at a hospital. A third cyclist is being treated for moderate injuries.

Their names haven’t yet been released.

Officers determined that the driver of the pickup, a 24-year-old man from Oxnard, was under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested at the scene. His name hasn't been released yet.