Man arrested after Santa Barbara crime spree and attempt to hit an officer with a stolen car

A Santa Barbara man is facing multiple criminal charges following a crime spree in which police say he tried to run down an officer with a car.

Police received a call about a stolen vehicle on Cliff Drive at around 5:30 a.m. Friday. About 15 minutes later, the vehicle was spotted near Milpas Street. An officer got out of his patrol unit, but the stolen vehicle accelerated towards him. The officer jumped out of the way, and the vehicle hit a parked car.

The suspect, Samuel Ingram, abandoned the vehicle a short distance away. Investigators say he then unsuccessfully tried to steal a car from a woman who was waiting for a light to change at an intersection.

Ingram then broke into a nearby home. No one was hurt, and he fled.

The Santa Barbara man was arrested a short time later after police say he unsuccessfully tried to break into a second home.