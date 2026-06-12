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California Coast News

Historic South Coast mission to get a new pastor, but not the one originally selected for the post

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2026 at 1:06 PM PDT
Lance Orozco
Mission Basilica San Buenaventura in downtown Ventura.

Father Maurice Hannigan will take over the helm of Mission Basilica San Buenaventura on July 1.

There’s been an unexpected twist in the change of leadership at a historic South Coast mission.

Fr. Tom Elwaut is retiring this summer, after 15 years of overseeing Mission Basilica San Buenaventura in downtown Ventura.

The Archbishop of Los Angeles appointed Fr. Preston Passos to take over the post at the Ventura church. Passos has been a pastor in Camarillo. But, he had to step away from his new post because he had open heart surgery, and is still in recovery.

Now, the Los Angeles Archbishop has turned to another pastor to fill the position. Fr. Maurice Hannagan will become pastor of the mission on July 1. He was ordained as a priest with the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1996. He’s served as pastor for two LA churches and has provided support for members of the military and incarcerated youth.
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cal coast newscalifornia coast newsSan Buenaventura Missionmission san buenaventura
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco