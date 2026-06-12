Historic South Coast mission to get a new pastor, but not the one originally selected for the post

There’s been an unexpected twist in the change of leadership at a historic South Coast mission.

Fr. Tom Elwaut is retiring this summer, after 15 years of overseeing Mission Basilica San Buenaventura in downtown Ventura.

The Archbishop of Los Angeles appointed Fr. Preston Passos to take over the post at the Ventura church. Passos has been a pastor in Camarillo. But, he had to step away from his new post because he had open heart surgery, and is still in recovery.

Now, the Los Angeles Archbishop has turned to another pastor to fill the position. Fr. Maurice Hannagan will become pastor of the mission on July 1. He was ordained as a priest with the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1996. He’s served as pastor for two LA churches and has provided support for members of the military and incarcerated youth.